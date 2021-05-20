Enteractive, the Maltese-based leader in retention for the iGaming sector, was presented with a Malta national football team shirt by Devis Mangia, who also offered strategy advice to attending staff as part of a company training day.

Pedram Padidar, Enteractive COO, and Daniel Larsson, CCO, joined Mangia on the touchline to accept the shirt, which bears the Enteractive name on the back.

Mangia delivered a presentation to the Enteractive team about strategy, drawing on his original words to the national team when he first began his tenure as coach. While originally meant for the pitch, the strategy advice was equally powerful for the Enteractive audience and the commitment they share to the company’s success and growth.

