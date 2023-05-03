The devotion of the 15 Wednesdays leading to the feast of Santa Marija on August 15 goes back centuries. Every church that celebrates the feast of the Assumption traditionally celebrates these 15 Wednesdays where people join in a pilgrimage of devotional prayer.

At the Gozo cathedral, the devotion starts today, May 3. Apostolic Nuncio Savio Hon Tai-Fai, SDB, and Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass, together with the Cathedral Chapter and members of the clergy, at 6.30pm.

Mgr Savio Hon Tai-Fai will also be marking his first official visit to the Gozo diocese since being appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Malta.

On every Wednesday, masses at the cathedral will be said at 6.30, 7.30 and 8.15am and at 6.30 and 8.30pm. During the evening mass, the celebrant will deliver a homily on the glories of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The devotion of the 15 Wednesdays will also be held at the National Shrine of Ta’ Pinu. Masses there will be at 5, 6, 7, 8.30 and 9.30am and at 5, 6.30 and 8pm. There will be a Eucharistic adoration between 11am and 5pm. The rosary will be recited on the sanctuary parvis at 8.30pm and 10pm. Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament will be imparted at 9.45pm.