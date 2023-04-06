Ave Crux, Spes Unica (Sliem għalik, O Salib, Tama Tagħna) is a Passion exhibition by George Mercieca. The exhibition, set up for the first time in 2012, is dedicated to the Holy Face of Jesus.

The image of the face of Jesus goes back to the middle of the 19th century. Its devotion started in thanksgiving for a promise received by Mercieca – and from then onwards, he decided to hold a yearly exhibition dedicated to the Holy Face of Christ.

In 2014, Mercieca commissioned Manuel Buhagiar of Victoria to produce a set of Passion statues, an ongoing project to the present day ‒ the number of statues is currently 12.

This year, a new statue representing Palm Sunday has been added to the collection. The statue features members of Mercieca’s family, including his wife, accompanied by his two children, in the presence of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey. Also new is a painting of the Veronica by Pawlu Camilleri Cauchi.

The exhibition, at 24, ‘Kenn l-Assunta’, Triq Santa Marija, Victoria, is open on Maundy Thursday from 9am to 1pm and between 5.30pm and midnight. On Good Friday it will be open from 8am to 1pm. One can call Mercieca for more information on 9927 0558.