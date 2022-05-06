The devotion of the 15 Wednesdays leading to the feast of Santa Marija on August 15 goes back centuries ago.

Every church that celebrates the feast of the Assumption traditionally celebrates these 15 Wednesdays where people walk in pilgrimage and devotional prayer.

At the Gozo cathedral, the devotion started last Wednesday, May 4. Bishop Emeritus George Frendo led a pontifical mass with the Cathedral Chapter.

Every Wednesday, masses at the cathedral will be said at 6.30, 7.30, and 8.15am and at 6.30 and 8.30pm.

This devotion is also be held at the National Shrine of Ta’ Pinu. Masses will be said at 5, 6, 7, 8.30 and 9.15am and at 5, 6.30 and 8pm. Eucharistic adoration will be held between 11 and 5pm. Holy rosary will be recited at Ta’ Pinu parvis at 8.30pm and 10pm.

Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament will take place at 9.45pm.