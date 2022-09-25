Dewfresh bacon is hitting supermarket shelves with new easy-to-open packaging that also reduces food waste by keeping the bacon fresher for longer and increasing its shelf life.

The ‘skin packaging’ also gives customers a better view of the bacon’s quality, freshness, colour and texture. And with its easy-open corner, the new packaging means one no longer needs scissors or knives to get started. One can just slide the packet open and start cooking.

While the packaging has been upgraded, the recipe for the bacon has remained untouched.

Dewfresh bacon is made in the traditional way: lightly smoked with natural beechwood woodchips to give it that distinct smoky flavour. It is available in three product types: back, collar and streaky. Dewfresh has been the main local provider of bacon for decades.

As the pioneer of the beef burger and sausage industry in Malta, Dewfresh Products Ltd is a household name with a long-standing reputation for quality meat products