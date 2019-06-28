Dhalia staff, negotiators, managers and families presented 35 registrations of organ donation to the Department of Health. HR executive Ingrid Sciberras met with Patricia Galea, director of the Department for Health Regulation, to present the new registrations.

An organ donor can save up to eight lives. Making the decision to allow organ transplantation has immense potential to save and improve lives. Any person who is 16 years old and over can register their wish in this regard by joining the National Organ Donor Register.

This initiative forms part of the company’s social responsibility drive, collected under the name Dhalia Cares.