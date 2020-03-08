Dhalia specialists attended a foreign property exhibition in Stockholm, Sweden, where they promoted Maltese real estate to the Swedish community. Attending the event were branch manager Michael Mifsud, business development manager Sarah Gusman and sales consultant David John Dimech.

The Stockholm property fair, held over the weekend of February 15 and 16, is the Nordic region’s biggest and most visited exhibition for buying properties abroad. Exhibitors from around 20 different countries included real estate agents, developers and tax and immigration specialists.

“The clients we met during the event were mostly of Swedish nationality,” said Gusman.

“They are interested in Malta for our Mediterranean lifestyle and sunny weather.”

Mifsud commented that “the Swedish are quite interested in Malta as a relocation option, very much because of the warm surrounding sea and the excellent travel links to the rest of Europe”.

Dimech mentioned that he “reconnected with a client who has investment property in Malta and also met new clients who would like to retire in Malta”.

The number of Swedish expats living in Malta has dramatically increased over the past decade. Originally, it would have been a few retirees who immigrated to seek Malta’s southern warmth, or those who had Maltese spouses.

However, over the past decade, a high number of Swedes have moved to Malta for work, in part due to Malta’s EU membership and to take up jobs in the online gaming industry.