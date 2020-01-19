Dhalia Real Estate Services has recently launched an upgraded website. Among many new and improved features, the search function stands out as most enhanced.

“The property search is our most used tool, so we made it more prominent and improved functionality,” said Dhalia CEO Alan Grima.

“We have seen that web users tend to search for property within a particular locality; however, they are also interested in the surrounding areas. For this reason, the search results will also suggest matching properties in nearby locations.”

The global trend of users accessing websites from mobile devices also stands for the Maltese islands. That’s why Dhalia designed their new website with a responsive mobile-first structure, making it easier than ever to search through properties.

“We have also introduced new features inspired by our clients’ suggestions,” Mr Grima continued. “The wish list allows users to save their favourites and works hand in hand with the compare tool to concisely display the differences between a shortlist of properties.”

The new FAQ section makes it straightforward to get the answers to your questions. Whether you are starting to find out about the property market as a first-time buyer, or a foreigner interested in buying or renting in Malta, this section contains all the answers.

However, if you’d like to speak to a person, Dhalia’s team is always available through the website chat or by telephone and e-mail.

