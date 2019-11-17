For the second year running, Dhalia has taken part in several fairs and exhibitions in Sweden promoting the Maltese islands.

Attending these events abroad is helpful for Maltese companies not only for the networking aspect and the chance to show products and services, but also to get an impression of the way Nordic markets feel about the Maltese Islands.

Foreigners are interested in Malta’s property market, especially when it comes to the possibility of enjoying a property with a sea view. Pensioners are attracted by the low tax rate in Malta offered by the Malta Retirement Programme.

During the last weekend of September, Dhalia was represented by Michael Mifsud (Sliema office manager) in Malmö. In mid-October, the real estate company continued its tour of the Nordic regions with a fair in Stockholm. The latter was attended by business development manager Sarah Gusman and senior property consultant Kajal Narwani.