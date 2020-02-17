Dhalia recently presented certificates to the trainees who successfully completed the real estate induction course.

New agents joining Dhalia are all required to attend and complete an induction course on joining the company. This comprehensive course covers a wide range of topics, from the technical aspect of real estate, to the legal side and also fiscal requirements.

Additionally, new real estate agents are trained in the soft skills required when assisting clients. These include sales skills, behavioural skills and also motivational topics. Theory sessions are complemented with practical sessions, to ensure that agents receive a well-rounded education. The induction course is aimed to equip the new consultant with all the necessary tools to embark on a real estate career.