DHL Express is warning about fraudulent text messages purporting to come from Deutsche Post or DHL.

The fraudulent messages contain, but are not limited to, the following text:

Your package is still pending. Confirm your details here (link).

The courier took the package off. Track (link).

“In principle, we do not request data via text message and do not inform our customers randomly via text message about the status of their shipments,” DHL Express Malta Manager Charles Schiavone said on Friday.

“When we do, there will always be a reference to an airway bill number. Please do not click on any suspicious links since, in doing this, you will be asked to download a scam app that contains malware," he warned.

Recipients of such messages should report them on phising-dpdhl@dhl.com. A dedicated IT security team will investigate each message thoroughly.