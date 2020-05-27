A DHL plane with words of thanks for frontliners emblazoned on its fuselage landed in Malta on Wednesday.

It was carrying supplies for healthcare workers to continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aircraft, which arrived from Marseille, was emblazoned with the words 'Thank You' below a large rainbow, in tribute to healthcare workers and frontliners striving to save lives.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The plane was delivering 45 oxygen concentrators for Mater Dei hospital and was expected to return to Leipzig via Frankfurt later on Wednesday.

“DHL Express Malta is also playing its part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Charles Schiavone, manager of DHL Express Malta, said.

“Our local medical front-liners deserve our full respect and admiration, but we are also grateful to the members of the Armed Forces of Malta, the police and the security services at Malta International Airport for their contribution in these difficult times.”