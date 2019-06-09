Former Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has been appointed coach of Serie A rivals Sampdoria, the Genoa club announced on Saturday.

The 49-year-old, who was sacked by the capital club last March, has agreed a three-year deal after predecessor Marco Giampaolo moved to AC Milan.

Di Francesco led Roma to third place in Serie A and the Champions League semi-finals in his first season in charge in 2017-2018.

But the former Roma midfielder was replaced by Claudio Ranieri during a difficult second season which saw Roma miss out on a top-four Serie A finish and Champions League qualification.

“Di Francesco is the best choice, with the aim of continuing to help our Samp grow,” club president Massimo Ferrero said.

Former Italian international Di Francesco has also previously coached Lecce, Pescara and Sassuolo.

Sampdoria finished ninth in Serie A last season.