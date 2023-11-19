Fabio Di Giannantonio took his first MotoGP victory in Qatar, and some ‘revenge’ on Sunday as Francesco Bagnaia survived a late scare to finish second while his only title rival Jorge Martin limped home 10th.

Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin by 21 points with one weekend left in Valencia where the maximum haul for a rider who wins both the sprint and the main race is 37 points.

“We managed to do a great start. I was alone in the front. I tried to push but Digi today was incredible,” said Bagnaia.

Bagnaia swept into the lead from the start on his Ducati with only fellow Italian Di Giannantonio able to keep up. Bagnaia went off the track after the Ducati Gresini rider overtook with four laps to go, but recovered to finish second.

