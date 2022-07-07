Angel Di Maria landed in Turin on Thursday night ahead of his move to Juventus after being released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Argentina winger Di Maria will undergo his medical on Friday before signing a one-year deal with the Serie A club which will earn him a reported salary of seven million euros ($7.14 million).

The 34-year-old joins Juve ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar into which his national team head as Copa America champions.