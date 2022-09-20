Angel Di Maria has been banned for two matches for elbowing an opponent during their humiliating loss to promoted Monza, Serie A said on Tuesday.

Argentina winger Di Maria was sent off five minutes before half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 loss, also Monza’s first ever win in the Italian top flight, after lashing out at Armando Izzo.

He later blamed himself for Juve’s first league reverse of the season which left them in eighth and seven points behind leaders Napoli.

The 34-year-old will miss the visit of Bologna and Juve’s trip to champions AC Milan after the international break, in which he will take part in two pre-World Cup friendlies.

Jose Mourinho will miss Roma’s visit to his old team Inter Milan following his one-match suspension.

