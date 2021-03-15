Angel Di Maria left Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Nantes early on Sunday to rush to his home where his family had been held hostage during a robbery, sources have told ESPN.

Another PSG player, Marquinhos, also had his parents’ house targeted by intruders during the match. Like Di Maria’s family, Marquinhos’ parents were also home at the time and held hostage by the robbers.

