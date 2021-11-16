People suffering from diabetes should be considered vulnerable when it came to the administration of the COVID-19 booster jab, the Maltese Diabetes Association said.

In a statement on Tuesday, it urged the health authorities to give priority to people living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

It said that while last year such persons were given priority and were one of the first groups that took the vaccine, the situation seems to be different this time round and persons living with diabetes will be taking their booster jab together with the public, depending on their age group.

The association urged the government to reconsider its decision.

Malta has so far focused its vaccine booster campaign on the elderly and immunocompromised, with frontline teachers and healthcare workers also given advanced access to a third vaccine dose.