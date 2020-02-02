Rachel Portelli of Victoria, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of three and a half, launched a new book, Special 1, at Bargate bookshop in Victoria

Graduated from the University of Malta, Ms Portelli became more active within the diabetes community building her online platform ‘Supporting 1 Another’.

Ms Portelli said that writing became her form of therapy in fighting her illness. Raising awareness and supporting other people living with chronic illnesses was important to her and she wanted to continue making a difference in their future, she said.

Special 1, published by Olympia Publishers of London, tells the story of a young girl diagnosed with a chronic illness. As a matter of fact, the world changes for Amelia, as also that of her family. From being an ordinary little girl, Amelia becomes someone with a ‘condition’ which drastically impacted her life and all those close to her. Despite the special treatment and complications, she manages to live a somewhat normal life. Like any other person, Amelia experiences happiness and sadness, love and anger, but at the end of the day, will she fall or rise?