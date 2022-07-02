Malta have had an impressive start to this year’s FIBA Small Countries Games with wins against Kosovo and Andorra this week, but they will face the toughest tests in games against Cyprus and Norway in their final to commitments of the tournament in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Malta plays Cyprus on Saturday (tip-off: 17.30) on the back of an impressive 76-41 victory over Andorra who, unlike the Maltese, have not had the best of tournaments and are already confirmed out of contention for a medal.

On Thursday, Malta dominated all but blocks and steals against Andorra, with Malta captain Josephine Diaby scoring 21 points to lead the game in scoring, adding eight rebounds throughout the game. Speaking to the Times of Malta, Diaby said it had been a case of studying their opponent well.

