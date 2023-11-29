Caffe Moak Luxol and SiGMA Depiro made their dominance clear on Saturday at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion as they cruised past Hibernians and Fusion Quest respectively in another round of games from the MAPFRE MSV LIFE women’s league.

Santino Coppa’s clan went on a third-quarter rampage to take a 31-point victory. Meanwhile, Depiro dominated with an impressive team effort to crush low-scoring Fusion with the first 100+ point score of the season.

