Moussa Diaby starred with a goal and assist as Bayer Leverkusen went second in the Bundesliga on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

French winger Diaby’s early opener was cancelled out by a 67th-minute equaliser from Julian Brandt against his former club.

Dortmund were left to regret a host of missed chances when Diaby then set up a superb goal by Leverkusen’s 17-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz for the winner 10 minutes from time.

“The second half was an open exchange of blows but we did well in the end,” said Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz.

The victory was Leverkusen’s first in five league games and puts them second on goal difference, level on 32 points with RB Leipzig, who host Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Leverkusen are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who are away to Augsburg on Wednesday in the Bavarian derby.

