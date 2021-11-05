Patients' diagnosis could take just minutes, instead of days, with a new system installed at Mater Dei following an investment of €4.5 million, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday.

Speaking from one of the labs at the hospital, Fearne said that some 50,000 tests are carried out daily at Mater Dei. With the new systems, he said, there is the possibility of 600 tests being carried out per hour, up from just one. The systems started being used earlier in the week.

The systems, he said, are also equipped with artificial intelligence that facilitates diagnosis, meaning patients would get results quicker, improving treatment quality.

The AI systems will also know immediately whether any follow-up tests need to be ordered. To date, doctors were aware of this only after analysing test results.

The staff at the labs have already been trained to use the systems, Fearne said.