Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby said on Monday he will persist with his claim of being racially abused despite La Liga insisting there was no evidence.

The French player said he hoped the Spanish football federation, which has the final say, would prove him right over the incident that has received widespread coverage in Spain.

“The probe is ongoing,” Diakhaby told French radio station RMC.

“Juan Cala has not been cleared yet,” he said of the player he alleges abused him.

A furious Diakhaby walked off the field after being involved in a heated exchange with Cala and claimed the Spanish player had used a racist slur towards him in the first half of the game in Cadiz last Sunday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta