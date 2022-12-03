SIRENS 0

HIBERNIANS 1

Diakite 45

SIRENS

M. Grech-7; G. Camilleri-6, W. Soares-6, M. Muniz-7, R. Tachikawa-6 (82 S. Arab), A. Vaikainah-7, A. Cini-6, P. Bento-6, I. Kolev-6, D. Jackson-6 (65 S. Sessegnon).

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-6; F. Apap-6.5, K. Shaw-6.5, G. Bravo-7, J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-6.5, B. Kristensen-6.5 (88 D. Vella), Z. Grech-6 (73 Thaylor), G. Artiles-6, Y. Muritala-6 (88 J. Morillas), A. Diakite-7 (90 R. Soares).

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

BOV Player of the Match Ali Diakite (Hibernians).

An Ali Diakite brilliant strike was enough to hand Hibernians a narrow victory over Sirens as they moved into second place in the Premier League standings.

Andrea Pisanu’s side were in control of this fixture which did not produce a lot of scoring opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.

Nonetheless, Hibernians will welcome this victory which puts them four points behind leaders Ħamrun Spartans albeit the latter have a game in hand.

Moreover, it was a much-needed boost before their Super Cup tie against Floriana on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sirens remain fourth from bottom with 12 points to show for their efforts.

Despite going down, Winston Muscat’s side showed resiliency and organisation at the back but lacked any sort of inspiration when going forward.

In the opening stages of the game, Sirens’ Paolo Bento tried to surprise Hibernians with a close-range header but the ball was smothered into Ibrahim Kone’s hands.

Hibernians replied through Jurgen Degabriele who connected with a Bjorn Kristensen’s corner but his effort sailed over the bar.

Click here for full story