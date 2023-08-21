Over the years, smartphones have become our trusty travelling companion, easily getting us to our destination and allowing us to share our adventures with family and friends. But, a hefty bill at the end of a trip can often sour the experience, so Charles Karakas, Melita’s Senior Product Manager – Mobile, gets us up to speed with some tips on how to avoid nasty surprises from international roaming charges.

What are the first steps to take before leaving the island?

Always try to be informed in advance. Check your service provider’s website to learn more about the connectivity options, costs, which networks would work, what services are available — such as calls, SMS, 3G, 4G or 5G data — and plan accordingly.

In the same way you pack your suitcase, sort out your phone’s settings beforehand to avoid any surprises.

What does Roam Like At Home mean to me? And does it allow me to travel freely all across Europe?

Introduced in 2017, Roam Like At Home has significantly changed the behaviour of mobile phone users while travelling across the EU. Gone are the days of worrying about using data services, calling or accessing maps, navigation Apps, translation tools or travel guides, for fear of excessive charges.

All this has made it easier for travellers to remain in touch with family, friends and colleagues during their trips. The ease of using data while roaming has also led to a surge in data consumption and mobile networks have had to adapt to handle the increased data traffic.

However, it’s important not to fully let your guard down as Roam Like At Home is only regulated within the EU/EEA zone, so for example, countries like Switzerland are not included.

Wherever possible, Melita tries to offer over and above what is required, and it has just added Moldova and the US — enabling customers to Roam Like at Home in a geographical space that is twice the size of the EU — to its packages, up to March 31,2024.

Additionally, Melita is also slashing its data rates for roaming in any of the Zone 6 and Zone 7 countries by 50 per cent — 5c/MB instead of 10c/MB — to ensure staying connected won’t cost you a fortune.

What’s the situation in the UK after Brexit?

After Brexit, all Malta’s mobile service providers chose to keep the UK included in their EU packages to retain customer satisfaction. However, EU regulation no longer applies to UK mobile roaming charges, so this is the service provider’s choice.

What apps would you advise switching off when travelling?

If you are travelling outside the EU you should consider switching off the following:

E-mail: Turn off automatic email sync or set it to manual retrieval. Alternatively, use Airplane Mode and enable WiFi to check emails without incurring data charges. Switching off the automatic download of attachments can also save you money.

Social Media Apps: Apps such Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Snapchat might consume a lot of data, especially when watching videos, reels, stories, etc.. Switch these off or limit their usage to WiFi hotspots.

Video and Music Streaming Apps: Avoid streaming videos or music while roaming, as these Apps use large amounts of data… quickly. Many subscription-based Apps (such as Netflix, YouTube Premium, and Spotify Premium) offer the facility to download your films or music before you leave home or wherever you have WiFi access. This enables you to prepare your entertainment for offline use while travelling.

Maps and Navigation Apps: Although these do not necessarily use too much data, you should download the offline version of the area you plan to stay in during your travels. This is also easier if you plan to visit less populated/more scenic locations where data connectivity might be spotty. Planning ahead and downloading maps for offline use means you’ll be less likely to get lost in a foreign country.

Cloud Storage and Back-up Apps: Apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, or iCloud can consume data when syncing files. Disable automatic syncing on mobile networks or preferably use them only on WiFi.

Messaging Apps: Apps like WhatsApp, iMessage, and Telegram are generally fine for text messaging, but sending media (photos, videos, voice messages) may incur data charges. Certain Apps don’t necessarily bother downscaling videos to save data, so it is best to keep this in mind.

Automatic App Updates: Disable automatic App updates and OS (Operating System) updates while roaming.

Weather Apps: Weather Apps can frequently update to provide real-time data, consuming data in the process.

Video Calling Apps: Avoid making video calls over data networks. If you do need to call someone, stick to audio calls or use texting for communication.

Online Gaming Apps: Online games can use a lot of data, so it is advised to play offline or only use these Apps on WiFi.

Any other precautions to keep in mind?

Remember that even with these precautions, some Apps may still use data in the background, so if you wish to be ultra cautious, disable mobile data entirely and rely on WiFi hotspots available in hotels, cafes, airports, and other public places.

And on this note, be careful to protect your data from potential threats and hackers by accessing WiFi hotspots that require some sort of password for extra online security.

Remember no method is foolproof, so if you are travelling far afield, you may wish to consider purchasing a local SIM card or an international roaming package from your mobile carrier before travelling, as these may provide more affordable data rates while abroad.

I plan to go on a cruise, what should I do to avoid massive costs?

The business model of cruise ships is typically bait and switch: promote the cheapest price, then slap on hefty extras… and this applies to keeping you connected to their own on-board mobile network. This service is not only expensive for data, even calls and SMS will cost a lot more on board compared to normal rates.

It is also important to know that even if a cruise liner stops at an EU port, Roam Like At Home rules will not apply if you remain connected to the ship’s on-board mobile network,

When travelling by air or sea, Roam Like At Home rates do not apply. To avoid higher roaming charges, switch your mobile handset to Flight Mode to disable calls, data, SMS and WiFi. All services will resume once you switch this off, and you will be billed at the applicable rates.