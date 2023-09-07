In a season of firsts for Ben Shelton that began with a quarter-final appearance on his Australian Open debut, the 20-year-old American now faces the greatest challenge of his young career: Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s US Open final.

Shelton, a former college star who only turned professional last year, surpassed his breakout performance in Melbourne on Tuesday by knocking out Frances Tiafoe to reach the last four in New York.

The youngest American men’s US Open semi-finalist since Michael Chang in 1992, Shelton’s success at Grand Slams has masked an otherwise challenging first full season on the ATP circuit.

