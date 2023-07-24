Freedom of speech and expression are vital and fundamental human rights but, just as no right is absolute, similarly this right also demands and expects decency, sensitivity and responsibility.

The painful and loathsome incident of burning the Quran in Stockholm, Sweden in the name of ‘expression of an opinion’ is not an act of freedom of speech but, rather, an act of provocation and an act of undermining the peace of the society.

We see similar incidences from time to time but I always wonder what the end goal is. Does such provocation serve any aim?

Burning a copy or a few pages of Quran – a holy book for around two billion Muslims – can serve no purpose except to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the globe. Such acts of hatred and provocation may destroy and compromise the peace of the world.

Salwan Momika, who burnt the Quran, said he wanted “to express his opinion about the Quran”. Wouldn’t it have been more appropriate to discuss any objections or questions he has about the teachings of the Quran? Because if any rational person has an issue with the teachings of the Quran, the natural course of action is to find an explanation for it either by researching or asking a learned person on the subject.

There are already so many divisions, wars, conflicts and problems that have fractured the entire fabric of the world and decency and wisdom require us to apply ointment to the wounds of the bleeding world, instead of adding further injuries to it; we must try to heal the wounds.

If we ponder over the current situation of the world, we find that many academics, political experts and respected analysts are warning that we are approaching a grave period in the history of humanity. They have stated that we are living in a time of unprecedented danger and have warned that there is a significant risk of a global war being triggered either intentionally or by miscalculation.

Therefore, time requires us to bring an end to the cycle of warfare and bloodshed that we witness today. This is a time to pour ointment on the wounds, not to rub salt into them. It is a time to extinguish the fire with water instead of fanning the flames by adding petrol; and of spreading love and compassion, instead of hatred and extremism.

It is a time to build bridges of faith and trust between peoples, countries and regions, instead of building walls of uncertainty and despair. It is a time to promote unity, not division; of living with humanity, decency and respect and not with discourtesy and mockery.

In line with the above, Islam guides its followers to always be respectful of the sentiments of others. The Quran touches upon this on different occasions: “Revile not those whom they call upon beside God, lest they, out of spite, revile God in their ignorance” (6:109); and “O ye who believe, let not one people deride another people, who may be better than they, nor let women deride other women who may be better than they” (49:12).

To create an atmosphere of love and peace in international relations and a tolerant and harmonious world, we need to follow these principles. Harmony between different people and faiths can be increased by not uttering anything that is hurtful to others, even in a lighter vein.

It is my heartfelt appeal that we should always be mindful of our actions and what we say and write. We should not fan the flames of hatred, malice, animosity and hostility because they endanger the peace and security of our planet.

In addition, we must promote and spread the message of ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ throughout the four corners of the world. And may we be the guardians of respect, peace and prosperity rather than the agents of insult, war and bloodshed.

Laiq Ahmed Atif is president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.