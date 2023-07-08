It was late at night when I got back home after a long meeting with the family of a drug addict who tried to take an overdose. I sat down in an armchair and, in silence, thought about the experience of the day.

Something I just could not forget were the suffering eyes of the poor mother. What do you think of drug addicts? I asked her.

“My experience with drug addicts proves they are not those horrible people we normally imagine. I think they are extremely sensitive and in need of affection and attention. It is under the influence of the substance that they really become insensible.”

Is it difficult to accept that your son is an addict?

“It is,” she readily admits, “and a lot of courage was needed when the time to face the truth arrived. Indeed, it was a moment of extreme panic. But I managed to control myself and take action.

“It is natural to feel like wanting to hide somewhere when you realise there is an addict in the family. At first, I thought about friends and relatives gossiping when they learn the news but then I reasoned that my son needed total support and that he was more important than what other people said.”

I wondered what made her suffer the most, faced with such a problem.

“The fact that I feel helpless. That I have to face two personalities – the real one and the fake one. The fact that I feel betrayed by the behaviour of my same child to whom I dedicated my whole life and being. The fact that he was not sincere with us.”

Does an addict change the atmosphere in a family?

“The expert guiding us always insisted that we should be frank with my son and with each other. At first, we were too afraid to talk so openly about the problem. In the meantime, my son was fooling all of us. We did not know what to tell him, thinking it would make matters worse. Then, we learned that the only possibility of victory was to be sincere with each other.”

I felt uncomfortable asking more personal questions. The mother was crying her heart out, telling me the most intimate details of the sad story of her dear son. Still, I plucked up courage and asked whether a mother would really wish to save her son from drugs.

“There were contradictions in my heart but my only wish before I die is to see him recovered. I want to save him from death. When I hear of people dying of an overdose, I fear my son would be next.

“My desire to see him out of this plague made me consult doctors, psychiatrists, social workers, what have you. I wanted to find out which is the best therapeutic community he can join.

“At times, seeing him endure the sickness drug withdrawals provoke, I was tempted to go out and buy drugs for him. But realising I would only be buying death for him always left me in a state of sluggishness.”

What do you think of barons in Malta, I ventured to ask.

“In Malta, we have the same drug problem as other countries all over the world.

“Politicians keep promising to fight the drug problem in Malta. Both the present and the previous government said so. To me, these are all vague and fake promises, only meant to win votes. They must know who the big fish are but only the small fry is caught. Drugs mean money and there are too many interests involved. I beg all those in authority to keep Malta clean from drugs and grant freedom to our children. Easy access to drugs cannot be the price we have to pay for liberty.

The worst suffering a mother of a drug addict experiences is psychological - Fr Charles Cini

“How do you expect parents to show their faces in public when fingers have been pointed at most of us for so long? Still, I am not afraid to shout ardently to all brothers and sisters to take action. To stop alcohol being served in bars and discotheques to our younger ones till the very early hours of the morning. To close bars and discos at certain hours. We must all fight together.

“The problem has become too evident not to be noticed. I recall my son buying drugs at any time. It is no longer a matter of having to wait until night-time because drugs are being sold even in full daylight when everyone can watch.”

I ask for more details.

“What I hated most was the fact that my whole family held me responsible. I was loving and gave total attention to my son to the point that I was neglecting and disregarding the rest of my family.

“I used to send my youngest son away to his aunts but only because I did not want him to witness the situation his brother was in. It was a bad example for him. I used to clash with my husband as we never agreed on what to do.

“I reached the stage of wishing to see my son dead and, at times, even contemplated killing him myself to end the sufferings of a mother’s heart. But that was not me. I cried out loud when I had such thoughts.

“How wretched and weak I felt, even because my health deteriorated. Especially at night, I tried to drive away the evil thoughts, the quick palpitations, the doubts, the fear, the anxiety, the hate. I used to look back in anger. I kept fearing I would suffer a heart attack.

“My son was such a wonderful person, sweet and caring. Now, however, he is completely changed.”

She recounts that her house had been robbed and all the family’s jewellery was stolen. It was her son, to sustain his drug addiction. The fear that it would happen again lingered on.

“On one particular occasion, Christmas, I was preparing the table and was about to get my Maltese silver cutlery. To my surprise, it was all gone. It had belonged to my family for more than four generations.”

She adds that the worst suffering a mother of a drug addict experiences is psychological.

“I blame myself for my son being an addict. It was I who spoiled him so much. But I then realise he was treated just like his two other brothers. Perhaps he was different and needed a different approach.”

Thanking her for being so genuine, I encouraged her not to lose heart.

Drug addicts, I concluded, suffer not only because of the situation they find themselves in but also because they know they are making others suffer. They feel horrible when they mess up and do something wrong.

I am sure drugs are not the real problem. They are only the symptoms of underlying problems of personality and, especially, of the fact that addicts are not feeling good about themselves.

What a mysterious aspect of life the problem of drugs is. Are we not all to blame in a certain way? Are we not all together in this?

Fr Charles Cini is a member of the Salesians of Don Bosco.