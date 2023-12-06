Diamonds International hosted a dinner at Palazzo Parisio with Damiani, the Italian handmade jewellery firm which celebrates its centenary next year. Valued around the world for the style, design and all-Italian craftsmanship of its creations, the Maison is the only jeweller in the world to have won as many as 18 Diamonds International Awards, considered as the Oscar of the international jewellery world.

Giorgio Damiani interviewed.

The guests at the Diamonds International event had an opportunity to try on Damiani’s most unique jewellery pieces worn by celebrities from Sophia Lauren to Jennifer Aniston to Charlize Theron. Various other prestigious pieces from Damiani’s latest collection were also on display.

Giorgio Damiani, a member of the third generation, spoke about the “fantastic surprise” coinciding with the centenary. He attributed the company’s success and strength to its enduring “creative design”.

Damiani has prestigious single-brand boutiques in the most exclusive luxury shopping and culture capitals in the world, including Milan, Rome, Paris, Dubai, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, in addition to selective distribution through major department stores and multibrand stores. Diamonds International has been the sole Maltese store featuring Diamiani jewellery for almost two decades.