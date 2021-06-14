A man who admitted to stealing over €10,000 worth of diamonds last week, was remanded in custody on Monday afternoon.

Carmel Azzopardi, a 55-year old Msida resident, was arrested earlier on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to the theft which took place between Tuesday and Thursday last week from a private commercial enterprise whose name was banned from publication under court order.

The gems were worth over €10,000.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri explained that the accused had admitted to a cocaine addiction which had caused him to run into serious debts.

He had undergone rehabilitation some four years ago, but had relapsed.

Whilst not pushing for a prison term, the victim wanted to get back the stolen gems or, failing that, their money’s worth, the court was told. But investigators have not yet managed to track down the diamonds.

A request for bail was objected to and the court, after hearing submissions by both parties, upheld those objections and remanded the accused in custody, pending judgment which is expected next week.

Meanwhile, the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, directed prison authorities to provide all necessary care, in view of the accused’s health issues.