The biography of Diana Mackintosh, née Tonna, who worked for the Times of Malta during World War II and is the mother of Sir Cameron Mackintosh, will be launched on November 12.

Co-written by Douglas Thompson, Spitfire Girl, An Extraordinary Life in the Shadows of War and a Century in the Making recounts how Diana came of age to the drone of sirens alerting the people of Malta to the arrival of relentless flights of belligerent German and Italian menace, and of how she, like many Maltese, suffered hunger.

Thompson, an author, broadcaster and journalist, writes in the introduction to the book: “Her story of that time − and she is now one of the few remaining who experienced it [the war] first-hand − makes you so clearly understand why Malta was collectively awarded the George Cross, the highest British civilian honour for heroism. Of course, as she argues, no one was trying to be heroic. They became so by displaying remarkable hidden strength and, with their endurance, reversing the fortunes of the Second World War in the Mediterranean and North Africa.”

Diana, now 101, is described as ‘indefatigable’ and is celebrated in the book for her children’s achievements. She helped her eldest son, Sir Cameron and worked as his unpaid secretary − and for a life in the wings of British cinema, Hollywood and theatreland.

The book, published by Ad Lib Publishers Ltd, is currently available for pre-order from the major online booksellers.