Dame Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones', has died at 82.

She was famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

"She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," her agent told the BBC.

Diana also played Tracy, the only woman who became Mrs James Bond, in 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.