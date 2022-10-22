Spain attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz scored twice as AC Milan beat Monza 4-1 on Saturday to go above Atalanta to second in Serie A.

Diaz, 23, on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, doubled his goal tally for the season with first half efforts before Belgium’s Divock Origi and Portugal’s Rafael Leao contributed after the break to send the champions behind leaders Napoli on points difference.

Atalanta host Lazio on Sunday before Luciano Spalletti returns to Roma with Napoli

