Milan opened their Serie A campaign on Monday with a 1-0 win at Sampdoria as coach Stefano Pioli fielded a host of new signings including Olivier Giroud.

Giroud, who turns 35 next month, is expected to make a sizeable impact for the Rossoneri alongside the club’s other ageing star Zlatan Ibrahmivoc.

As the towering Swede recovers from knee surgery, Piolo will hope France’s second-highest scorer of all time can make as big an impact as he did at Chelsea, helping the Blues to the Champions League title last season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta