Senglea’s solid display against Balzan should have reaped their clan much better reward than a scant sharing of spoils.

Their direct football tailored for the penetrative running qualities of the striking tandem of Wilkerson and Diwoto Dibola seemed to carry more scoring potential than the more studious approach work of Balzan.

Clive Mizzi’s side showed greater industry and mobility and had their opponents struggling to find some sort of rhythm even if the Reds managed to score from the spot, 17 minutes from time.

