A lot is being said about the ‘rule of law’ these days. It seems to have diverse meanings in different groups. Is the term still meaningful at all? Everyone agrees that it is a good thing, but that’s where the harmony ends.

The ‘rule of law’ is firstly an idea, a principle, a concept. It is not meaningless. It upholds a basic expectation of fairness. Its nuts and bolts are a well-functioning and efficient legal system.

First and foremost, it applies to the law courts. Here the separation of the judiciary from the State is fundamental.

Important, high-profile reports, by no less than the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission, highlighting concerns about the rule of law in Malta, cannot be shrugged off. As philosopher John Locke said in 1690, “whenever law ends, tyranny begins”.

The rule of law has obviously not broken down completely. People do not live in fear of knocks on the door in the middle of the night. But concerns have been flagged internationally about the way in which Malta’s institutions are overly controlled by the government, and by the Prime Minister in particular. This is not irrelevant.

It is good to flag concerns, as life is a slippery slope and unsteady things slide downwards more easily. Let’s keep the country in good shape, in all senses.

Valid concerns about the rule of law should be taken on board and addressed, and well before anything deteriorates further. Management by crisis, as is now happening in the construction sector, is a mess.

Judicial appointments in Malta are also of concern, featuring a flow of persons with strong connections to the Labour Party. The pattern is evident and it is undesirable, whether they carry out their duties well or not.

It is impossible to have an immaculately fair system. Human nature is too flawed for that. There are always rotten apples, bad or malicious behaviour, and loopholes to be exploited. Ethical behaviour follows many unwritten rules and codes, to which some people are blind.

Yet collectively people do generally strive to improve common systems and processes. Laws evolve to respond to changing social realities and expectations. Experience reveals weaknesses in the system. When this happens, things should be tightened up.

Besides the law courts, quasi-judicial entities are central to the rule of law too. Decision-making bodies lower down in the pecking order, like the Planning Authority, must also function well. The PA continually takes decisions affecting everything around us, our daily environment, our quality of life and the economy.

People therefore rightly expect the Planning Authority to maintain high standards of fairness and transparency. The PA’s decisions should weigh up the rights and concerns of the applicant with those of the community, who aspire to live in a healthy environment with a good quality of life. They are often disappointed.

All decisions should be objective and not weighted by any potential personal gain, big or small, to the decision-makers

Even if there are no objectors, the PA must factor in the common good. Does this include a healthy environment or not?

Does the public have the right to expect this? The local plans and policies should ensure that all development ties in with a good, well-planned outcome. Instead, they have provided a blueprint for environmental disaster.

People should not suffer adverse impacts from the actions of their neighbours or due to the financial interests of developers. And I don’t even mean the extreme cases where houses collapse due to works next door.

Many people are continually being put in situations where they end up with less light, more noise, dirtier air, worse traffic and generally less happy with their own homes.

In the case of the db project in St George’s Bay, around 4,000 objections were registered. Local councils and environmental NGOs joined residents to make their voices heard. But they were ignored.

With so many government-appointed members on the board, and the huge influence of developers and their lobby on centres of power, equality of arms does not exist on all sides of the PA board room.

Members of the PA board can represent specific sectors or stakeholders. For example, a member is nominated by environmental NGOs, another nominated by the Opposition party, and local councils participate in certain hearings.

These presumably enjoy the confidence of their sector, but still each must then take his or her decisions independently, based on the merits or facts of each case and not dictated to by anyone.

All decisions should be objective, and not weighted by any potential personal gain, big or small, to the decision-makers. Being fair means being fair to all sides, not just one. The dice must not be loaded.

The db project was granted a permit by the PA last September, which has now been declared null by the courts due to the conflict of interest of board member Matthew Pace. He had voted in favour of the project, apparently with a vested interest in its success. This has cost the project quite a bit of time and money, however the case turns out.

Yet, Pace will not resign from the board, pointing out that the judge did not rule out that he can serve on it. He is clutching at straws. A similar situation could arise again. Just this week the Townsquare project in Sliema came up to the board for a decision. Pace was not there. If he were, however, his presence surely would have had the potential to be problematic, if he is still involved in the real estate business.

PA executive chairman Johann Buttigieg does not appear to have felt it was essential to have all members at the meeting either, as he did for the db project, where he brought Jacqueline Gili over from Sicily on a private jet just to be present at the meeting, where she then voted in favour.

Pace supported the db project, but he ended up undermining it instead. The objectors are obviously pleased, but this case has revealed a flaw in the system which must be addressed.

The way that PA board members are appointed should be reviewed. Perhaps there should be more nominations from different sectors, rather than direct government appointments? Whatever the best solution is, there surely must be a better one than the current situation.

All our institutions must be truly impartial, independent and transparent. They must be accountable for their actions. This is the basis of the rule of law.

It works top down. Those in the lead set the example which others follow. If impunity and bad practice are allowed to prevail, people will take the cue and throw good governance and fairness out of the window. This does not only apply to courts, tribunals or boards, but at the workplace, on buildings sites and everywhere else too.

