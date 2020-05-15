Belgian secret services have been worried “for years” that Dar Malta has been harbouring technical means installed by the Chinese to spy on European institutions, according to French daily Le Monde.

The French news outlet wrote that suspicions stem from a renovation project ahead of the 2007 opening of Malta's EU embassy. Suspicions about Chinese spying were first transmitted to the Belgian authorities around 2010, Le Monde said.

The alarm was reportedly sounded by British intelligence, who said Chinese secret services were involved in the Maltese embassy’s renovation.

Furniture and certain fittings for the prominent embassy in Brussels, which is a stone’s throw away from major EU institutions, were shipped from China to the Belgian capital as part of a $300,000 cooperation agreement.

A Times of Malta source said the agreement was not specific to the Dar Malta project.

The source said that all wooden furniture donated by the Chinese had been thoroughly scanned prior to installation.

As a precaution, televisions donated by the Chinese that could be connected to a power source were not installed, the source said.

"To the best of my knowledge, no Chinese officials every went anywhere near the building. Every single bit of equipment was scanned and checked before entering Dar Malta. Everything was done to NATO standards", the source said.

Cachia Caruana says French report is 'completely incorrect'

Contacted by Times of Malta, Malta's former ambassador to the EU, Richard Cachia Caruana, said the conclusions reached in the Le Monde article about any activities prior to 2013 are "completely incorrect".

Cachia Caruana was forced to resign as ambassador in 2012.

He said when contacted that all the relevant security scans had taken place at the Embassy.

On Dar Malta's location, Cachia Caruana said it made sense for a small country like Malta, with a limited staff, to be close to the EU institutions.

EU institutions a target for China

EU institutions have reportedly long been the target of Chinese spying efforts.

EU officials were reported to have received internal warnings about the growing presence of Russian and Chinese spies in the vicinity of its Brussels offices in 2019.

The European Commission has so far resisted US pressure to ditch the use of Chinese tech giant Huawei's 5G technology across the continent.

Dar Malta history

Dar Malta was bought by the government in June 2004 for around €21 million. It spent several years under renovation before officially opening in 2007.

Questions had been raised at the time about why Malta decided to buy a 13-storey building in such a prominent location.

Malta continues to enjoy close relations with China.

In 2014, Shanghai Electric Power, a Chinese state-owned energy company, bought a €320 million stake in Enemalta.

The Chinese government has unveiled controversial plans to built a 20,000 square metre embassy in Pembroke.