Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino saluted the “world’s best league” after Cole Palmer’s last-gasp penalty provided a dramatic climax to Chelsea’s incredible 4-4 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

Chelsea and City served up one of the most memorable encounters in the Premier League era as a pulsating clash produced countless plot twists at Stamford Bridge.

In a perfect illustration of why the Premier League captivates millions of fans across the globe, City squandered the lead three times and the Blues wasted the advantage once, giving Chelsea forward Palmer the chance to have the last word against his former club.

Even though his side blew an opportunity to move three points clear at the top, Guardiola could not hide his pleasure in the classic after City instead opened up a one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool.

