Maltco is looking for the winner of the Super 5 jackpot worth €250,000 won on April 28, the lotteries company said on a Friday.

In a statement, Maltco said the ticket for the €250,000 jackpot was valid for draw 870 and was purchased from POS 381 in Triq il-Gilju, Bugibba. The lucky winner had purchased the ticket at 6.27pm, minutes before sales for the draw closed at 6.45pm.

The five drawn numbers - 15 – 22 – 17 – 7 – 27 - were chosen verbally by the player and not played through the quick pick feature.

Maltco urged the ticket holder to come forward to Maltco Lotteries’ Head Office in Iklin with the original ticket by not later than June 28 to claim the prize.

If the prize remains unclaimed after 60 consecutive days from the draw date, the winning amount will be transferred by Maltco Lotteries to the Good Causes Fund.

In 2020, Maltco Lotteries donated €573,920 to this fund from unclaimed prizes. The fund supports individuals, agencies or organisations that have a social, cultural, educational, sport, philanthropic or religious activity in the Maltese society.

For more information one may e-mail info@maltco.net, visit the company’s website, social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on 23883333.