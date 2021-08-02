After last week, Didier Bugeja travelled for 20 hours to get his race-prepared Peugeot 106 on the starting line at Gubbio in the province of Perugia, Italy over the weekend, he was well prepared for a podium finish.

Bugeja raced the 4,150 metres long track together with the best Italian Hillclimb Drivers in the seventh round of the prestigious Italian Hillclimb Championship and finished in third place.

Bugeja the only non-Italian driver in his class finished only four seconds behind Giovanni Regis, who was racing also on a Peugeot 106.

Bugeja, this time together with Darren Camilleri, shall be in racing again next weekend in the 10th Edition of the Morano Campotenese in Calabria.

