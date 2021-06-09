Spain defender Diego Llorente on Tuesday became the second player from the country’s Euro 2020 squad to test positive for Covid-19 after captain Sergio Busquets, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced.

“The RFEF regrets to announce that central defender Diego Llorente has tested positive in the latest PCR tests carried out this morning at the national team base at Las Rozas,” the federation said in a statement.

Llorente, who plays for Leeds United in England’s Premier League, has left the squad as did Busquets following his positive test on Sunday.

