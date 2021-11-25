Hugo Maradona, the brother of the legendary Argentine player Diego Armando Maradona, will be in Malta next month to lead a number of training sessions for young players at the Qormi FC premises.

The training camp will be held between December 16 and 19 and is open for age groups ranging from U-9 to U-15.

Hugo Maradona is a former Argentine youth international who during his playing career was on the books of Ascoli, in the Italian Serie A, Rayo Vallecano in the Spanis La Liga, and Austria’s Rapid Vienna before rejoining Argentinos Juniors.

Hugo Maradona’s visit to Malta was made possible through the work of Dr Kenneth Vella, who is Malta’s ambassador for Estonia and Finland.

