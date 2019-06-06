Diego Maradona, a feature documentary made with the famous ex-player’s full support, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm. The film was made from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona’s personal archive. It recounts the wild and unforgettable story of his God-given talent, glory, despair and betrayal, corruption and ultimately redemption. There will be an encore and final screening on Tuesday at 7.30pm. For tickets and to view a trailer, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/event/diego-maradona.
PREVIOUS
Officers catch just 35 people in two weeks taking their waste out at wrong times
NEXT
France to lead search for European candidate to head IMF: sources
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.