Diego Maradona, a feature documentary made with the famous ex-player’s full support, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm. The film was made from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona’s personal archive. It recounts the wild and unforgettable story of his God-given talent, glory, despair and betrayal, corruption and ultimately redemption. There will be an encore and final screening on Tuesday at 7.30pm. For tickets and to view a trailer, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/event/diego-maradona.

