Ħamrun Spartans completed a major transfer coup when they reached an agreement for a contract extension with French defender Claude Dielna while they have also agreed new contracts with Emerson Marcelina, Pablo Sanchez, Darko Gojkovic, Predrag Djordjevic, Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, Soufiane Lagzir and Arthur Oyama.

The confirmation of Dielna at the heart of the Spartans defence is seen by many as the biggest transfer business made by the Spartans top hierarchy in the last few weeks as they seek to strengthen their title-winning side for the upcoming season and participation in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers should UEFA give their green light to issue a licence to the Spartans due to their involvement in a match-fixing case seven years ago

The towering French defender joined the Spartans during the January transfer window and although he only made two competitive appearances with the Reds his contribution towards their championship triumph was equally important.

