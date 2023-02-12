Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Profeta u Martri

Knisja 2000 issue no. 142

Dominican Fathers Publication, 2022

Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906 – 1945) was a German Lutheran pastor, theologian and a harsh anti-Nazi dissident. He co-founded the Confessing Church and was hugely influential in his time, particularly with his classic book The Cost of Discipleship, published in 1937.

He was staunchly and openly against Nazi dictatorship, vocally expressing total opposition against euthanasia and genocides. In 1943 he was arrested by the Gestapo and imprisoned at Tegel, where he spent one-and-a-half years. He was then transferred to the Flossenbürg concentration camp to be eventually accused of being associated with the assassination of Hitler. He was tried with other plotters and hanged on April 9, 1945.

The Maltese Dominican Fathers have haply dedicated issue no.142 of the journal Knisja 2000 to this great man; a number of staggeringly revealing accounts that delve deeply, expansively and in great detail into Bonhoeffer’s turbulent short life.

Fr Raymond Gatt dedicates his editorial to Bonhoeffer as ‘a Prophet and Martyr’, to be followed by Robert Aloisio with his emotive article ‘Dietrich Bonhoeffer: the pacifist who wanted to kill Hitler’. Very reflective is Prof. Simon Mercieca’s contribution: ‘A reflection on demographic trends and ideologies that took place in Germany during Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s lifetime’. Also hugely interesting is Pastor Dr Klaus-Peter Edinger’s article ‘Luther’s influence on Dietrich Bonhoeffer – a Comparison’; followed by Rev. Dr Mark Sultana with a very detailed ‘Quddiem Alla u ma’ Alla, ngħixu mingħajr Alla’: it-tweġiba ta’ Dietrich Bonhoeffer quddiem il-“mewt ta’ Alla” fi żmienna’.

A memorable scenario of one courageous and fearless human being who struggled relentlessly against the tyranny of another man

Fr Justin Schembri OP follows with ‘Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s schöpfung und fall: Acknowledging our creatureliness by recognising that God is in the middle’. Mgr Prof. Hector Scerri then expounds about the Christology of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, with Mgr Ġorġ Frendo complementing with his article ‘Il-Knisja fi ħsieb Dietrich Bonhoeffer’. Another very interesting article is ‘Ir-responsabbiltà soċjali u r-reżistenza vjolenti f’Bonhoeffer’, written by Rev. Carlo Calleja, followed by Rev. Dr Renè Camilleri with his ‘Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Il-prezz tal-lealtà’.

Fr Raymond Gatt draws down the curtain on this fabulous book with his highly gripping article ‘Dietrich Bonhoeffer: L-ittri u l-kitbiet mill-ħabs’.

Indeed, one of Knisja 2000’s most moving issues in this series of very valuable books, a memorable scenario of one courageous and fearless human being who struggled relentlessly against the tyranny of another man, tragically losing his battle, but ultimately gaining immortality in the process.

Copies of this book may be obtained by e-mailing Fr Raymond Gatt OP: gattrayop@yahoo.com or from Preca Library, Blata l-Bajda.