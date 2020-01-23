Progressive rock band Different Light has issued its 6th album entitled ‘Binary

suns (part 1 - Operant condition)’ through record label Progressive Gears.

This is the first part of a double album concept, the second of which to be released in the near future.

The band was formed by Trevor Tabone in Malta in 1995 and has since

relocated to Prague, Czech Republic.

The album fuses technique, lyrical prowess and melody to create a compelling musical journey in the grandiose prog-rock tradition the band is known for. The album consists of six songs and is a follow-up to their last album ‘The Burden of Paradise’ which was released in 2016.

For more information visit: www.differentlight.cz www.progressivegears.com