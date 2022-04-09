Two women. Two completely different lives. Brought together by one reality – both have experienced migration issues first-hand.

Alona fled the war in Ukraine and has just started the process of applying for asylum in Malta for her and her two children.

Doris is married to an asylum seeker and has been battling to get some form of status for her two daughters, still stateless.

In the cover story of this edition of Sunday Circle, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, the spotlight is on migration.

This is inspired by two events: Pope Francis’ visit to Malta where he purposely addressed the plight of migrants and the war in Ukraine.

The way Europe reacted to the latter was stellar but it contrasted with the way it has been behaving towards African migrants, many of who are also fleeing war or prosecution. What is the difference?

In this issue, Sunday Circle meets Darko Kovacevic whose dreams of being a marine archaeologist were delayed due to the war in his homeland, then Yugoslavia.

Malta has experienced war too.

In this issue, people who remember WWII speak to Sunday Circle as they mark the 80th anniversary of the George Cross, an opportunity to reflect on wartime sacrifices for the sake of democracy and peace.

Sunday Circle also marks 20 years since the setting up of the Malta Gay Rights Movement that started with a small group of volunteers coming together to raise awareness and combat the stigma the LGBTIQ community faced at the time.

Sunday Circle meets Zaara Lina, 8, who loves cooking and sharing her enthusiasm with other children through YouTube.

Also featured in this issue is baby Ben, the new son of Tezara and David Saliba who are celebrating new beginnings.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version on tom-mag.com.