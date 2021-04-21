Superintendent for Health Charmaine Gauci said that it was difficult for health authorities to distinguish between elite and recreational sport as a ban on all organised sport remains in place in Malta.

The legal notice issued by the government and health authorities on all organised sport has been in place for more than a month and there seems to be little hope that the restrictions will be eased any time soon.

In fact, Gauci has already announced that will not be one of the restrictions that will be eased next week.

