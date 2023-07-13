The church's Justice and Peace Commission said on Thursday that it was difficult to understand, explain or justify the government's resistance to the holding of a public inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

In a statement a day after the government voted down an Opposition motion for the holding of a public inquiry, the commission said that despite the latest developments in parliament, the people should not give up and it was urging the authorities to heed the pleas for justice made by Sofia's mother and the people.

It expressed its disappointment that the issue had become a political football.

"Amid the resistance for the holding of a public inquiry which is difficult to understand, explain or justify, let us remember the many workers who in recent years lost their life on construction sites," the commission said.

It also saluted their relatives, particularly Jean Paul Sofia's parents, who, it said, had made it their mission to seek justice.

"It is our duty, but it especially the duty of those who swore to 'be truly loyal and faithful to the people and the Republic of Malta' not to tarnish the memory of such victims by putting other interests above the public interest, the common good and the duty to protect the life of those who work in construction," the commission said.

"As a country we should not be discouraged from seeking truth and justice. Should we want healing, we should not continue to see everything through blue or red-tinted glasses. Everyone needs to shoulder responsibility for his actions. Truth, however uncomfortable, needs to come out.

"There can be no justice without truth, and no peace without justice."

The commission said it would be good that the magisterial inquiry was concluded as soon as possible. But while that inquiry was aimed at establishing criminal responsibility, it would only be a public inquiry that would determine whether there were shortcomings in governance,

These problems could no longer be swept under the carpet, until the next tragedy, when fresh expressions of regret would be made again, without proper effort to establish and correct what was wrong in the system.

The commission insisted that not all was lost in Wednesday's vote in parliament. Amid the debris, a seen of hope had been sown, a hope for a better Malta that respected and defended everybody's life and dignity, it said.

It was hope and a thirst for justice that united people of goodwill who believed that it was possible, through dialogue to build a fairer Malta.

Petition nears 23,000 signatures

Meanwhile, a petition calling for the holding of a public inquiry had gathered almost 23,000 signatures by Thursday. 2,800 signed up on Thursday alone.

The petition was launched six says ago by the Friends of Jean Paul Sofia.